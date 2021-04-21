Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Sumco has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.