stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

