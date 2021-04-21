Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

