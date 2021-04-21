MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 261,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 399,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

About MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

MSD Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

