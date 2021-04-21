Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.