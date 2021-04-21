Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.86

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.86 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

