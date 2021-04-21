Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

