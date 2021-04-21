Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,585,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,609,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of BOX opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

