Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,507,000. Norges Bank owned 1.43% of Rambus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rambus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

