Norges Bank Makes New $29.94 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 568,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

