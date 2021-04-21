Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

