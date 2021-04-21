Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Boosted by KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AECOM in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. AECOM has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 124.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

