Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

