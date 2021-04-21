Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

