Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Parsons by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSN opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

