IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

