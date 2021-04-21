Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

RKT stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

