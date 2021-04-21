UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

