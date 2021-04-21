Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $67.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

