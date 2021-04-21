NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

