NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

