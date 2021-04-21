Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

