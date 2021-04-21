Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NOV by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NOV by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

