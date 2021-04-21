Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 224.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Reed’s worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

