Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

