Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 433.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

