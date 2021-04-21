Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,610 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

