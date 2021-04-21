Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 345 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

