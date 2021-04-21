Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 612,161 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

