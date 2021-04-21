Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

