Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,288.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

