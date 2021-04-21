Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Plans GBX 0.38 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLI opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.80. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

