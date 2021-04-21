Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Plans GBX 0.38 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SLI opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.80. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($0.99).
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.