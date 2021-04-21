Teleperformance SE (TLPFY) to Issue Dividend of $2.78 on May 14th

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.7837 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

TLPFY opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.94. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $200.79.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.