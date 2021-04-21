Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

