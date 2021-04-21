International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

