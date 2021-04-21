Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

UE opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

