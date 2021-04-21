Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 290.30 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

