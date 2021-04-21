Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFD. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

NYSE PFD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

