Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 86,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

PFD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

