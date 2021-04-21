Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 109,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 170.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

