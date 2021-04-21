Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

