Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,158 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,725,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

