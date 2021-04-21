Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MAG Silver worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

