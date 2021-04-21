Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

