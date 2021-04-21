Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

