Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

