American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American States Water by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

