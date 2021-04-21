FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,313 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

