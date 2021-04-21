The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.