Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Down 1.8%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

